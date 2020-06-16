All apartments in Chicago
3745 N Sheffield - 1

3745 North Sheffield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3745 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Condo Quality - Newly renovated garden apartment with over 9' high ceilings, white kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Master suite with walk-in closet and large shower. Washer dryer in unit, includes two secure outdoor parking spaces.
Stately greystone just steps to Wrigley Field. Large 3 bedroom/ 2 bath unit with white kitchen with granite countertops, dishwasher, stainless appliances, in-unit washer/dryer, master suite with separate shower. Includes Parking
*Photos shown taken of similar unit in same complex

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3745 N Sheffield - 1 have any available units?
3745 N Sheffield - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3745 N Sheffield - 1 have?
Some of 3745 N Sheffield - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3745 N Sheffield - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3745 N Sheffield - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3745 N Sheffield - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3745 N Sheffield - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3745 N Sheffield - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3745 N Sheffield - 1 does offer parking.
Does 3745 N Sheffield - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3745 N Sheffield - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3745 N Sheffield - 1 have a pool?
No, 3745 N Sheffield - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3745 N Sheffield - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3745 N Sheffield - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3745 N Sheffield - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3745 N Sheffield - 1 has units with dishwashers.
