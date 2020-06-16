3745 N Sheffield - 1

Amenities

Condo Quality - Newly renovated garden apartment with over 9' high ceilings, white kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Master suite with walk-in closet and large shower. Washer dryer in unit, includes two secure outdoor parking spaces.

Stately greystone just steps to Wrigley Field. Large 3 bedroom/ 2 bath unit with white kitchen with granite countertops, dishwasher, stainless appliances, in-unit washer/dryer, master suite with separate shower. Includes Parking

*Photos shown taken of similar unit in same complex