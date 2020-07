Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

COZY UPDATED AND MOVE IN READY TWO BEDROOM ONE BATH APARTMENT IN HISTORIC MCKINLEY PARK. GREAT QUIET AREA AND BEAUTIFUL TREE-LINED STREET. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED CLOSE TO EVERYTHING, MARIANO'S, JEWEL, CERMAK PRODUCE, RESTAURANTS, BRIDGEPORT ARTS DISTRICT, ORANGE & RED LINE TRAINS & BUSES, EXPRESS WAYS AND THE LIST GOES ON AND ON. SCHEDULE YOUR PRIVATE TOUR, BECAUSE THIS ONE WILL NOT LAST LONG!!!