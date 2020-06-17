All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

3739 N Sheffield Ave 1

3739 North Sheffield Avenue · (630) 750-6090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3739 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2600 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
4 Bed 3 Bath DUPLEX Down in Prime Wrigleyville! - Property Id: 270164

Please call Chris Jinks at 630-750-6090 for more info.

You know the saying, this one is all about LOCATION! Steps from Wrigley Field, this Duplex down features 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Experience all that Wrigleyville has to offer with all the new nightlife, restaurants and entertainment (whenever we get out of this mess!!). This jumbo unit features Hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit washer/dryer. Front outdoor space for grilling and rear deck. Two parking spaces (in tandem) for an additional $200 per month. You will LOVE living here.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270164
Property Id 270164

(RLNE5804157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3739 N Sheffield Ave 1 have any available units?
3739 N Sheffield Ave 1 has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3739 N Sheffield Ave 1 have?
Some of 3739 N Sheffield Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3739 N Sheffield Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3739 N Sheffield Ave 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3739 N Sheffield Ave 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3739 N Sheffield Ave 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3739 N Sheffield Ave 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3739 N Sheffield Ave 1 does offer parking.
Does 3739 N Sheffield Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3739 N Sheffield Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3739 N Sheffield Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 3739 N Sheffield Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3739 N Sheffield Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 3739 N Sheffield Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3739 N Sheffield Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3739 N Sheffield Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
