Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3734 N Greenview Ave 1R

3734 North Greenview Avenue · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3734 North Greenview Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1R · Avail. Sep 1

$3,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 1R Available 09/01/20 3734 N GREENVIEW, #1R - Property Id: 316189

Beautiful 3BR/2BA Bedroom in Lake View
This beautiful duplex in Southport Corridor featuring update kitchen w/ dishwasher, hardwood floors, central AC and heating, and shared patio. And IN-UNIT Laundry! Cats and Dogs OK! ***Photos may be of a similar unit***- Presented by Fulton Grace Realty

Amenities:
Duplex, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3734-n-greenview-ave-chicago-il-unit-1r/316189
Property Id 316189

(RLNE5952719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3734 N Greenview Ave 1R have any available units?
3734 N Greenview Ave 1R has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3734 N Greenview Ave 1R have?
Some of 3734 N Greenview Ave 1R's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3734 N Greenview Ave 1R currently offering any rent specials?
3734 N Greenview Ave 1R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3734 N Greenview Ave 1R pet-friendly?
Yes, 3734 N Greenview Ave 1R is pet friendly.
Does 3734 N Greenview Ave 1R offer parking?
No, 3734 N Greenview Ave 1R does not offer parking.
Does 3734 N Greenview Ave 1R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3734 N Greenview Ave 1R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3734 N Greenview Ave 1R have a pool?
No, 3734 N Greenview Ave 1R does not have a pool.
Does 3734 N Greenview Ave 1R have accessible units?
No, 3734 N Greenview Ave 1R does not have accessible units.
Does 3734 N Greenview Ave 1R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3734 N Greenview Ave 1R has units with dishwashers.
