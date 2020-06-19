All apartments in Chicago
3730 North Kimball Avenue
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:14 PM

3730 North Kimball Avenue

3730 North Kimball Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1669967
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3730 North Kimball Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Irving Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Must See Fantastic 2BR Available in Irving Park ~ Great Location!
Recently renovated 2 bedroom unit in lovely courtyard building. Updates include granite counter-tops, SS appliances, dishwasher, in-unit washer/dryer, central HVAC, and hardwood floors! Great location close to the Addison blue line, restaurants, and more! Pet friendly building. *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.*

Amenities:
Laundry, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Renovated, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3730 North Kimball Avenue have any available units?
3730 North Kimball Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3730 North Kimball Avenue have?
Some of 3730 North Kimball Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3730 North Kimball Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3730 North Kimball Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3730 North Kimball Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3730 North Kimball Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3730 North Kimball Avenue offer parking?
No, 3730 North Kimball Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3730 North Kimball Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3730 North Kimball Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3730 North Kimball Avenue have a pool?
No, 3730 North Kimball Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3730 North Kimball Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3730 North Kimball Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3730 North Kimball Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3730 North Kimball Avenue has units with dishwashers.
