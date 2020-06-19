3730 North Kimball Avenue

Amenities

Must See Fantastic 2BR Available in Irving Park ~ Great Location!

Recently renovated 2 bedroom unit in lovely courtyard building. Updates include granite counter-tops, SS appliances, dishwasher, in-unit washer/dryer, central HVAC, and hardwood floors! Great location close to the Addison blue line, restaurants, and more! Pet friendly building. *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.*



Laundry, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Renovated, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit

