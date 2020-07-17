All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3727 N Elston Ct

3727 N Elston Ave · (773) 934-0708
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3727 N Elston Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
Irving Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1550 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Must see 2BR with w/d in unit on Elston! - Property Id: 160168

New gut rehab. Granite counter-tops, stainless appliances including dishwasher, in-unit washer/dryer, central HVAC, hardwood, two blocks from blue line via Addison stop.

Take advantage from current special! No security deposit! No move in fee! Additional tenant bonuses!

Please contact me before applying, unit might have pending application.

Equal Housing Opportunity
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3727-n-elston-ct-chicago-il/160168
Property Id 160168

(RLNE5947422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

