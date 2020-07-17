3726 N Pine Grove

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This beautiful Wrigleyville building is located just blocks from the lake! The Sheridan Red/Purple Line is only a 7 minute walk from your front door. You are only a few blocks East of everything Clark Street has to offer! Nightlife, restaurants, shops, and of course Wrigley Field!This one bedroom one bath unit features hardwood floors and a separate eat-in kitchen. The living room has large windows which allows for plenty of natural light. The kitchen has been renovated with a dishwasher, and a separate dining nook.Pets are welcome and laundry facilities are located on site