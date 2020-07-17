All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3726 N Pine Grove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3726 N Pine Grove
Last updated June 28 2020 at 3:00 AM

3726 N Pine Grove

3726 North Pine Grove Avenue · (773) 789-7191
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3726 North Pine Grove Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This beautiful Wrigleyville building is located just blocks from the lake! The Sheridan Red/Purple Line is only a 7 minute walk from your front door. You are only a few blocks East of everything Clark Street has to offer! Nightlife, restaurants, shops, and of course Wrigley Field!This one bedroom one bath unit features hardwood floors and a separate eat-in kitchen. The living room has large windows which allows for plenty of natural light. The kitchen has been renovated with a dishwasher, and a separate dining nook.Pets are welcome and laundry facilities are located on site

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3726 N Pine Grove have any available units?
3726 N Pine Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3726 N Pine Grove have?
Some of 3726 N Pine Grove's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3726 N Pine Grove currently offering any rent specials?
3726 N Pine Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3726 N Pine Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, 3726 N Pine Grove is pet friendly.
Does 3726 N Pine Grove offer parking?
No, 3726 N Pine Grove does not offer parking.
Does 3726 N Pine Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3726 N Pine Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3726 N Pine Grove have a pool?
No, 3726 N Pine Grove does not have a pool.
Does 3726 N Pine Grove have accessible units?
No, 3726 N Pine Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 3726 N Pine Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3726 N Pine Grove has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3726 N Pine Grove?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hyde Park Tower Apartments
5140 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
Clarendon Shores
4750 N Clarendon Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
1825 W Foster Ave
1825 W Foster Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
Sheridan Glen Apartments
6040 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60660
Wave Lakeview
420 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt.
2613 West Berwyn Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
5328 W Harrison
5328 West Harrison Street
Chicago, IL 60644
2357-8 W. School
2357 West School Street
Chicago, IL 60618

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity