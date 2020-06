Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

STAY SAFE! 3D VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!HUGE 3 bedroom unit in a great area. 10 minute walk to the Kimball Brown Line. Great sunlight and the biggest apartment you've seen for the price. 3rd bedroom does not have a closet so would be a perfect work from home office as well! Laundry in unit and 1 parking spot included.Check out 3D Tour:https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=JcSXA3tjJjvCall/Email Mike to set up showing after viewing Virtual tour! Westward3601218