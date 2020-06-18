3718 North Wilton Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Condo Available 6/1!

Don't miss out on this spacious three bedroom, 2 & 1/2 bath duplex in desirable Wrigleyville! Fantastic location with tons of shops and restaurants located along Clark and Halsted. Addison red line stop about 1 block away with plenty of bus routes along Addison. One garage parking space INCLUDED in rental payment. Enjoy hardwood floors and fresh carpet throughout this lovely home. Renovated kitchen offers stainless steel appliances - including dishwasher and microwave! Updated bathrooms and laundry located in-unit with central heating and air conditioning. Look forward to relaxing on the private deck or shared rooftop deck! Call now to arrange a showing, this unit will not last long!



