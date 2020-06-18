All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3718 North Wilton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3718 North Wilton Avenue
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:13 PM

3718 North Wilton Avenue

3718 North Wilton Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1526585
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3718 North Wilton Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Beautiful 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Condo Available 6/1!
Don't miss out on this spacious three bedroom, 2 & 1/2 bath duplex in desirable Wrigleyville! Fantastic location with tons of shops and restaurants located along Clark and Halsted. Addison red line stop about 1 block away with plenty of bus routes along Addison. One garage parking space INCLUDED in rental payment. Enjoy hardwood floors and fresh carpet throughout this lovely home. Renovated kitchen offers stainless steel appliances - including dishwasher and microwave! Updated bathrooms and laundry located in-unit with central heating and air conditioning. Look forward to relaxing on the private deck or shared rooftop deck! Call now to arrange a showing, this unit will not last long!

Amenities:
Private Deck, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Renovated, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3718 North Wilton Avenue have any available units?
3718 North Wilton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3718 North Wilton Avenue have?
Some of 3718 North Wilton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3718 North Wilton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3718 North Wilton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3718 North Wilton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3718 North Wilton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3718 North Wilton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3718 North Wilton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3718 North Wilton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3718 North Wilton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3718 North Wilton Avenue have a pool?
No, 3718 North Wilton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3718 North Wilton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3718 North Wilton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3718 North Wilton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3718 North Wilton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3718 North Wilton Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1330 N Dearborn
1330 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610
1401 E.hyde Park Blvd
1401 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
540 West Briar Place
540 W Briar Pl
Chicago, IL 60657
Sheridan Shores
640 W Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60613
Reside on Jackson
1241-1245 W Jackson Blvd
Chicago, IL 60607
8057 S Laflin Ave
8057 S Laflin St
Chicago, IL 60620
1819 W Belmont
1819 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
1732 North Dayton
1732 North Dayton Street
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity