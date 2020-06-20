All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 27 2020 at 2:52 AM

3715 North WILTON Avenue

3715 North Wilton Avenue · (248) 568-6732
Location

3715 North Wilton Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**IN-PERSON SHOWINGS PERMITTED - UNIT IS CLEAN AND READY TO BE SHOWN** Owner prefers to rent this unit furnished (see photos for furnishing). Extra-wide 2000 square foott condo in the heart of Lakeview. Unit features hardwood floors, crown molding, tumbled marble bathrooms and two huge bedrooms. Master suite includes walk-in closet, 4'x6' walk-in shower and jetted tub. The open concept kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops with an extra long bar height seating area. Unit also includes large laundry room with side-by-side washer/dryer and room for storage. Private deck off of the master suite, and shared rooftop deck with views of Wrigley Field and skyline. Indoor attached garage space included with a radiant heated driveway. Extra spacious living space makes this unit a great retreat, and perfect for entertaining. Unit is on the quiet side of Wilton (not the side with the train). Close to public transportation, dining, nightlife, shopping, and everything that Lakeview/Wrigleyville has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3715 North WILTON Avenue have any available units?
3715 North WILTON Avenue has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3715 North WILTON Avenue have?
Some of 3715 North WILTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3715 North WILTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3715 North WILTON Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3715 North WILTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3715 North WILTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3715 North WILTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3715 North WILTON Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3715 North WILTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3715 North WILTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3715 North WILTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 3715 North WILTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3715 North WILTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3715 North WILTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3715 North WILTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3715 North WILTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
