3715 North WILTON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

**IN-PERSON SHOWINGS PERMITTED - UNIT IS CLEAN AND READY TO BE SHOWN** Owner prefers to rent this unit furnished (see photos for furnishing). Extra-wide 2000 square foott condo in the heart of Lakeview. Unit features hardwood floors, crown molding, tumbled marble bathrooms and two huge bedrooms. Master suite includes walk-in closet, 4'x6' walk-in shower and jetted tub. The open concept kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops with an extra long bar height seating area. Unit also includes large laundry room with side-by-side washer/dryer and room for storage. Private deck off of the master suite, and shared rooftop deck with views of Wrigley Field and skyline. Indoor attached garage space included with a radiant heated driveway. Extra spacious living space makes this unit a great retreat, and perfect for entertaining. Unit is on the quiet side of Wilton (not the side with the train). Close to public transportation, dining, nightlife, shopping, and everything that Lakeview/Wrigleyville has to offer!