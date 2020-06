Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently rehabbed 2bd 1ba unit in east Lakeview. Split floor plan. Hardwood floors throughout. A brand new kitchen that is open to the dining and living room. Central heat and air. Pets allowed with fee. In the heart of all of the action in Lakeview with walking distance to nightlife, public transportation, shopping, and the lake. One month's security deposit. Lease will need to end 9/30/2021