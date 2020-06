Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction parking stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

Brand new construction 4-unit building in Logan Square! 2bed 1bath apartment with high-end finishes including white cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, modern flooring & light fixtures, high ceilings, and in-unit washer and dryer. Close to parks, public transportation, and all the great shops and restaurants of Logan Square! 1 parking space included. Photos are of a similar unit with the same layout. Easy to show!