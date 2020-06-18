3701 S HALSTED

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This 2 bed 1 bath unit is BRAND NEW and ready for renters! Refinished light maple hardwood floors, soaring 10 foot ceilings, open floor plan with kitchen/dining/living combo, updated kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances, split floor plan perfect for roommates, and spacious private balcony! Conveniently located on S Halsted close to Sox stadium and interstate. Along with baseball fever, you’ll find a hotbed of arts and history in Bridgeport. Spots to visit include the Bridgeport Art Center, Zhou B Art Center and Chicago Maritime Museum. Schedule a showing today!