All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3701 S HALSTED.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3701 S HALSTED
Last updated March 3 2020 at 9:21 PM

3701 S HALSTED

3701 South Halsted Street · (917) 232-2277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3701 South Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60609
Bridgeport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This 2 bed 1 bath unit is BRAND NEW and ready for renters! Refinished light maple hardwood floors, soaring 10 foot ceilings, open floor plan with kitchen/dining/living combo, updated kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances, split floor plan perfect for roommates, and spacious private balcony! Conveniently located on S Halsted close to Sox stadium and interstate. Along with baseball fever, you&rsquo;ll find a hotbed of arts and history in Bridgeport. Spots to visit include the Bridgeport Art Center, Zhou B Art Center and Chicago Maritime Museum. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 S HALSTED have any available units?
3701 S HALSTED doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3701 S HALSTED have?
Some of 3701 S HALSTED's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3701 S HALSTED currently offering any rent specials?
3701 S HALSTED isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 S HALSTED pet-friendly?
No, 3701 S HALSTED is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3701 S HALSTED offer parking?
No, 3701 S HALSTED does not offer parking.
Does 3701 S HALSTED have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3701 S HALSTED does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 S HALSTED have a pool?
No, 3701 S HALSTED does not have a pool.
Does 3701 S HALSTED have accessible units?
No, 3701 S HALSTED does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 S HALSTED have units with dishwashers?
No, 3701 S HALSTED does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3701 S HALSTED?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chestnut Tower
121 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610
Wilson Manor
4600 North Lincoln Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
1022 N Damen Ave
1022 North Damen Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
5339-5345 S. Woodlawn Avenue
5339 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Marlowe
169 West Huron Street
Chicago, IL 60654
500 W. Belmont
500 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Circa 922
922 W Washington Blvd
Chicago, IL 60607
2455 West Logan Blvd
2455 W Logan Blvd
Chicago, IL 60647

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity