Amenities

Avondale 2 Bed Laundry In Unit

This newly remodeled two bedroom, one bathroom apartment features a living room, dining room, galley kitchen with dishwasher, disposal, appliances, and washer/dryer on the premises. There is hardwood flooring throughout the entire unit. Plenty of on street parking in the area. Central heat and A/C in unit. Cats welcomed. Less than a ten minute walk to the Addison Blue Line Station. Rent includes heat and water.