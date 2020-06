Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AMAZING 4 BEDROOM HOUSE IN LOGAN SQUARE! - Property Id: 292081



ou do not want to miss out on this gorgeous 4 bedroom home in Logan Square. Hardwood Floors, stainless steel appliances. New Kitchen. New Bathrooms.

Quartz and marble countertops, a great yard. Close by public transportation and the 606.

Act Fast because this will not last long.



Miguel Tineo

Leasing Agent

312-687-3503

miguel@liveherehomes.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292081

Property Id 292081



(RLNE5825416)