Last updated April 30 2020 at 6:56 PM

3646 West Fullerton Avenue

3646 West Fullerton Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1675435
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3646 West Fullerton Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 5 Bedroom Apartment in Logan Sq!
Spacious 5 bedroom apartment features great living and bedroom space, kitchen with dishwasher, separate dining room, washer & dryer in-unit, refinished hardwood floors, ample closets, private deck back and lots of windows for natural light. Steps away from Metra & CTA and is centrally located in Logan Square. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.

Amenities:
Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3646 West Fullerton Avenue have any available units?
3646 West Fullerton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3646 West Fullerton Avenue have?
Some of 3646 West Fullerton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3646 West Fullerton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3646 West Fullerton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3646 West Fullerton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3646 West Fullerton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3646 West Fullerton Avenue offer parking?
No, 3646 West Fullerton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3646 West Fullerton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3646 West Fullerton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3646 West Fullerton Avenue have a pool?
No, 3646 West Fullerton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3646 West Fullerton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3646 West Fullerton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3646 West Fullerton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3646 West Fullerton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
