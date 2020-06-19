3646 West Fullerton Avenue

Amenities

Spacious 5 Bedroom Apartment in Logan Sq!

Spacious 5 bedroom apartment features great living and bedroom space, kitchen with dishwasher, separate dining room, washer & dryer in-unit, refinished hardwood floors, ample closets, private deck back and lots of windows for natural light. Steps away from Metra & CTA and is centrally located in Logan Square. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.



