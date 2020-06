Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard 24hr gym on-site laundry parking 24hr laundry e-payments bbq/grill key fob access lobby

Apartment Features: --Dark espresso kitchen cabinets with granite countertops --SS Appliances include dishwasher & stovetop microwave --Eat in kitchen area --Renovated Bathroom --Dark wood flooring --High ceilings --Convenient back porch area --Water included Building Features: 24 HR Fitness Room Front door Intercom with Key Fob Security Access Renovated Lobby and Hallways 24 HR Laundry Room Reserved Gated Parking BBQ Patio Seating Courtyard Dog Walk Zone Bike Parking Close to 606 Trail, Restaurants and Nightlife Nearby Blue Line, Buses and I-90 Management Features: A+ Better Business Rating Office open 6 days a week, Monday through Saturday Pay your rent online with no convenience fees Submit Maintenance requests through the online tenant portal Rebuild your credit by paying rent on time (ask how!)



Terms: One year lease