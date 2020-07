Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets some paid utils microwave

Unit #1 Available 08/01/20 3 bed 1 Bath in McKinley Park - UTILITIES INCLUDED - Property Id: 130624



Available August 1st, 2020



Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Lease Duration: 1 year (See Details Below)

Deposit: $750 Move In Fee

Pets: Sorry, no pets in unit

Laundry: In-Unit



RENTAL FEATURES:

Living area

Large walk in closet

Bathroom

Range/Oven

Refrigerator & Freezer

Microwave

Stainless steel appliances

Wood Floors

Quartz Countertops



COMMUNITY FEATURES

Near Grocery Stores

Less than a mile away from I-55

Less than one block Orange line at 35th / Archer

Steps away from Mckinley Park



LEASE TERMS

Electricity, Water and Gas included. Tenant pays for their own cable / internet. Building currently wired for Comcast.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/130624

