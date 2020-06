Amenities

Spacious one bedroom in the North Tower with northeast exposure - views of lake and park. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bath room. Kitchen features newer cabinetry, tile backsplash, newer cooktop and wall oven, dishwasher, granite counter tops. Loads of windows make this a very light and inviting unit. Excellent closet space! Heat, water, cable and internet package included in rent. No pets and no smoking, please.