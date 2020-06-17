All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 36-44 N Paulina St # 44-A2s.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
36-44 N Paulina St # 44-A2s
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

36-44 N Paulina St # 44-A2s

36-44 North Paulina Street · (773) 297-3974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

36-44 North Paulina Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1995 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Available 07/01/20 Amazing 2bed/2bath w/ w/d in unit & hardwood floor - Property Id: 285617

The recently constructed building features walk-in closet, intercom, Jacuzzi tub, dishwasher, microwave, marble bathroom, stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets, granite countertops, recessed lighting, 10 foot ceilings and under-cabinet lighting. Pink and Green Lines three blocks away. Easy access to Eisenhower Expressway. Central courtyard and garden. Solid brick construction. Located in the West Loop/United Center neighborhood.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285617
Property Id 285617

(RLNE5797966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36-44 N Paulina St # 44-A2s have any available units?
36-44 N Paulina St # 44-A2s has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 36-44 N Paulina St # 44-A2s have?
Some of 36-44 N Paulina St # 44-A2s's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36-44 N Paulina St # 44-A2s currently offering any rent specials?
36-44 N Paulina St # 44-A2s isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36-44 N Paulina St # 44-A2s pet-friendly?
Yes, 36-44 N Paulina St # 44-A2s is pet friendly.
Does 36-44 N Paulina St # 44-A2s offer parking?
No, 36-44 N Paulina St # 44-A2s does not offer parking.
Does 36-44 N Paulina St # 44-A2s have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36-44 N Paulina St # 44-A2s offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36-44 N Paulina St # 44-A2s have a pool?
No, 36-44 N Paulina St # 44-A2s does not have a pool.
Does 36-44 N Paulina St # 44-A2s have accessible units?
No, 36-44 N Paulina St # 44-A2s does not have accessible units.
Does 36-44 N Paulina St # 44-A2s have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36-44 N Paulina St # 44-A2s has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 36-44 N Paulina St # 44-A2s?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reside on Morse
1340 W Morse Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
3709 North Wilton Ave. Apt.
3709 North Wilton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
800 W Lill
800 W Lill Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
8201 S Drexel Ave
8201 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
The Seneca
200 E Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60611
Wolcott Terrace
5017 N Wolcott Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
3808 North SHEFFIELD Ave. Apt.
3808 North Sheffield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
200 Squared
210 N. Wells
Chicago, IL 60601

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity