36-44 N Paulina St # 44-A2s

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Amazing 2bed/2bath w/ w/d in unit & hardwood floor - Property Id: 285617
The recently constructed building features walk-in closet, intercom, Jacuzzi tub, dishwasher, microwave, marble bathroom, stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets, granite countertops, recessed lighting, 10 foot ceilings and under-cabinet lighting. Pink and Green Lines three blocks away. Easy access to Eisenhower Expressway. Central courtyard and garden. Solid brick construction. Located in the West Loop/United Center neighborhood.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285617
Property Id 285617
(RLNE5797966)