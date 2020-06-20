All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:04 AM

3565 W Wolfram St

3565 West Wolfram Street · (773) 688-8741
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3565 West Wolfram Street, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY 6/14/20 FROM 1-2PM! July 15th availability, though could be as early as July 1st-5th! No expense was spared in this meticulously renovated, high-end 3 bedroom/2 bathroom unit with tons of natural light (www.DrakeResidences.com). The unit’s open layout features beautiful oak hardwood floors throughout, a high end kitchen with white shaker cabinets, an island, and stainless steel appliances. You will also love the in-unit washer/dryer, dishwasher and beautifully tiled bathrooms with high-end fixtures. The master bedroom features an en-suite, exposed brick accents, and a spacious walk-in closet. The unit features central air/heating controlled by your own smart thermostat. Oversized 10'x10' storage units and parking spaces are available for rent. Come enjoy the benefits of living in the heart of Logan Square/Avondale. The Drake Residences feature six renovated apartment units just steps away from public transportation, parks and all of the unique restaurants and bars Logan Square has to offer. Property is agent/broken owned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3565 W Wolfram St have any available units?
3565 W Wolfram St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3565 W Wolfram St have?
Some of 3565 W Wolfram St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3565 W Wolfram St currently offering any rent specials?
3565 W Wolfram St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3565 W Wolfram St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3565 W Wolfram St is pet friendly.
Does 3565 W Wolfram St offer parking?
Yes, 3565 W Wolfram St does offer parking.
Does 3565 W Wolfram St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3565 W Wolfram St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3565 W Wolfram St have a pool?
No, 3565 W Wolfram St does not have a pool.
Does 3565 W Wolfram St have accessible units?
No, 3565 W Wolfram St does not have accessible units.
Does 3565 W Wolfram St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3565 W Wolfram St has units with dishwashers.
