3565 W Wolfram St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY 6/14/20 FROM 1-2PM! July 15th availability, though could be as early as July 1st-5th! No expense was spared in this meticulously renovated, high-end 3 bedroom/2 bathroom unit with tons of natural light (www.DrakeResidences.com). The unit’s open layout features beautiful oak hardwood floors throughout, a high end kitchen with white shaker cabinets, an island, and stainless steel appliances. You will also love the in-unit washer/dryer, dishwasher and beautifully tiled bathrooms with high-end fixtures. The master bedroom features an en-suite, exposed brick accents, and a spacious walk-in closet. The unit features central air/heating controlled by your own smart thermostat. Oversized 10'x10' storage units and parking spaces are available for rent. Come enjoy the benefits of living in the heart of Logan Square/Avondale. The Drake Residences feature six renovated apartment units just steps away from public transportation, parks and all of the unique restaurants and bars Logan Square has to offer. Property is agent/broken owned.