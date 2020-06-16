All apartments in Chicago
3530 W ARMITAGE AVE. 3M
Last updated April 18 2020 at 2:51 PM

3530 W ARMITAGE AVE. 3M

3530 West Armitage Avenue · (773) 314-6788
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3530 West Armitage Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Chicago's Logan Square Neighborhood: Large 2 bedroom available now! Beautifully renovated apartment features: Hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer; stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, fridge, stove, microwave; recessed lighting with modern kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops and kitchen island. The apartment also features gas-forced air heating and A/C unit. Coax cable installed for easy T.V. cable installation. Armitage bus stop conveniently located in front of building. Dollar General directly in front of building for quick and easy shopping. Train station at 1900 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60647 (1.com/ Rent: $1,450 Move In Fee: $500 No Security Deposit Credit App Fee: $35/per applicant Equal Housing Opportunity
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3530 W ARMITAGE AVE. 3M have any available units?
3530 W ARMITAGE AVE. 3M has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3530 W ARMITAGE AVE. 3M have?
Some of 3530 W ARMITAGE AVE. 3M's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3530 W ARMITAGE AVE. 3M currently offering any rent specials?
3530 W ARMITAGE AVE. 3M isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3530 W ARMITAGE AVE. 3M pet-friendly?
Yes, 3530 W ARMITAGE AVE. 3M is pet friendly.
Does 3530 W ARMITAGE AVE. 3M offer parking?
No, 3530 W ARMITAGE AVE. 3M does not offer parking.
Does 3530 W ARMITAGE AVE. 3M have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3530 W ARMITAGE AVE. 3M offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3530 W ARMITAGE AVE. 3M have a pool?
No, 3530 W ARMITAGE AVE. 3M does not have a pool.
Does 3530 W ARMITAGE AVE. 3M have accessible units?
No, 3530 W ARMITAGE AVE. 3M does not have accessible units.
Does 3530 W ARMITAGE AVE. 3M have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3530 W ARMITAGE AVE. 3M has units with dishwashers.
