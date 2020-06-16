3530 W ARMITAGE AVE. 3M

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Chicago's Logan Square Neighborhood: Large 2 bedroom available now! Beautifully renovated apartment features: Hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer; stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, fridge, stove, microwave; recessed lighting with modern kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops and kitchen island. The apartment also features gas-forced air heating and A/C unit. Coax cable installed for easy T.V. cable installation. Armitage bus stop conveniently located in front of building. Dollar General directly in front of building for quick and easy shopping. Train station at 1900 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60647 (1.com/ Rent: $1,450 Move In Fee: $500 No Security Deposit Credit App Fee: $35/per applicant Equal Housing Opportunity

