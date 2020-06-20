3517 West Belmont Avenue

Amenities

Fantastic affordable vacant, updated 3 bed apartment with great natural light steps from the blue line train in Prime Avondale/Logan Square area for easy commute to O'hare airport as well as I-90/94 for commute downtown and suburbs. Unit was fully rehabbed this year and offers sleek new countertops, hardwood floors through, stainless steal appliances, and laundry adjacent to unit. 1 garage parking spot included in rent. Area amenities include local shops, restaurants, grocery stores, bars, and more. Cats ok with deposit and dogs evaluated on case by case basis. Application fee $40 per person on lease.