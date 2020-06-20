All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 21 2020 at 2:51 AM

3517 West Belmont Avenue

3517 West Belmont Avenue · (773) 656-5357
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3517 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fantastic affordable vacant, updated 3 bed apartment with great natural light steps from the blue line train in Prime Avondale/Logan Square area for easy commute to O'hare airport as well as I-90/94 for commute downtown and suburbs. Unit was fully rehabbed this year and offers sleek new countertops, hardwood floors through, stainless steal appliances, and laundry adjacent to unit. 1 garage parking spot included in rent. Area amenities include local shops, restaurants, grocery stores, bars, and more. Cats ok with deposit and dogs evaluated on case by case basis. Application fee $40 per person on lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3517 West Belmont Avenue have any available units?
3517 West Belmont Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3517 West Belmont Avenue have?
Some of 3517 West Belmont Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3517 West Belmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3517 West Belmont Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3517 West Belmont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3517 West Belmont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3517 West Belmont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3517 West Belmont Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3517 West Belmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3517 West Belmont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3517 West Belmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 3517 West Belmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3517 West Belmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3517 West Belmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3517 West Belmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3517 West Belmont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
