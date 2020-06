Amenities

1 BR, 1 BA apartment located in Lakeview, IL. 2 blocks from the shore and right next to LSD. Easy access to city via LSD. Apartment faces east towards the lake and has beautiful outside light which comes into both the living space and bedroom. Roughly 615 sq ft. Prices in Lakeview increasing yearly and rent is frozen! Utilities are not included, but comes with package from 55-75. Everything except Electric and Internet. Heating is gas! Please feel free to contact me for any more details.



Building Amenities:



Reserved resident parking

24-hour security surveillance

Secured entry system

24-hour emergency maintenance

Extra storage space

Secure package receiving room

Laundry room

Reserved covered parking

Close to public transportation

On-line rental payment system

Steps to Lincoln Park and Lake Michigan



Apartment Features:



Cats Welcome

Decorator painting with accent colors

Individually controlled air conditioning

Large bright windows

Spacious floor plan w/ large closet

Window treatments

