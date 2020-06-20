All apartments in Chicago
3503 West Cortland Street
Last updated May 28 2020 at 3:41 PM

3503 West Cortland Street

3503 West Cortland Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1842376
Location

3503 West Cortland Street, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Two Bedroom In Logan Square--2 Blocks From The 606 Trail!
This beautiful two bedroom, one bathroom in Logan Square features hardwood floors, granite kitchen with dishwasher and stainless steel appliances; in-unit washer/dryer, and a patio/balcony! Great location with several parks near by, restaurants, night life, and much more. *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.

Amenities:
Private Deck, Balcony, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Renovated, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3503 West Cortland Street have any available units?
3503 West Cortland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3503 West Cortland Street have?
Some of 3503 West Cortland Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3503 West Cortland Street currently offering any rent specials?
3503 West Cortland Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3503 West Cortland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3503 West Cortland Street is pet friendly.
Does 3503 West Cortland Street offer parking?
No, 3503 West Cortland Street does not offer parking.
Does 3503 West Cortland Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3503 West Cortland Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3503 West Cortland Street have a pool?
No, 3503 West Cortland Street does not have a pool.
Does 3503 West Cortland Street have accessible units?
No, 3503 West Cortland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3503 West Cortland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3503 West Cortland Street has units with dishwashers.
