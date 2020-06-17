All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 348 North Desplaines Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
348 North Desplaines Street
Last updated May 4 2020 at 6:15 PM

348 North Desplaines Street

348 North Desplaines Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1695636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near West Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

348 North Desplaines Street, Chicago, IL 60661
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 2301 · Avail. now

$1,914

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 617 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
Beautifully-Appointed One Bedroom in the West Loop at ECHELON AT K STATION
Echelon at K Station offers beautiful luxury studio,one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments in Chicago's West Loop. Apartments feature superb granite kitchens with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. In-home washer and dryer, floor to ceiling window treatments with dramatic city and skyline views. Most utilities (gas heat, ac, sewer, trash) are included. Echelon amenities include a full size lap pool with a resort style sundeck that over looks the skyline, fitness center and locker rooms. Lounge area is a perfect place to get the night started with a flat screen tv, billiards table and surround sound I-POD docking station. Business center features a conference facility, internet connection, and printer/fax machine. Concierge is at the front desk 24 hours a day. Brand new Jewel/Osco across the street, close to the blue/green/brown lines, Metra station, and minutes from the expressway. One Bedroom Apartment price ranges from NO FEE!! Newly renovated with hardwood floors, featuring brand-new kitchen and bathroom. You'll enjoy plenty of sunlight in this 2nd floor walk-up. Enjoy the great outdoors at Prospect ark (only 3 blocks away)!! Easy access to Manhattan with the 2 & 5 lines within 100 feet of your front door. *Pricing and availability are subject to change./Photos might be of a similar unit.*

Amenities:
Doorman, Elevator, Health Club, Pool, Garage, Roof Deck, WiFi, Common Outdoor Space, Receiving Room, Business Center, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Walk-In Closet, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348 North Desplaines Street have any available units?
348 North Desplaines Street has a unit available for $1,914 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 348 North Desplaines Street have?
Some of 348 North Desplaines Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 348 North Desplaines Street currently offering any rent specials?
348 North Desplaines Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 North Desplaines Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 348 North Desplaines Street is pet friendly.
Does 348 North Desplaines Street offer parking?
Yes, 348 North Desplaines Street does offer parking.
Does 348 North Desplaines Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 348 North Desplaines Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 North Desplaines Street have a pool?
Yes, 348 North Desplaines Street has a pool.
Does 348 North Desplaines Street have accessible units?
No, 348 North Desplaines Street does not have accessible units.
Does 348 North Desplaines Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 348 North Desplaines Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 348 North Desplaines Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2237 North Bissell St. Apt.
2237 North Bissell Street
Chicago, IL 60614
Flair Tower
222 W Erie St
Chicago, IL 60654
Cornell Terrace
5430 S Cornell Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Common Simonds
851 West Montrose Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
Mondial River West
910 W Huron St
Chicago, IL 60642
73 E Lake St
73 E Lake St
Chicago, IL 60601
Regents Park
5035 South East End Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
The Sutherland
4659 S Drexel Blvd
Chicago, IL 60653

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity