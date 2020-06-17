348 North Desplaines Street

Amenities

Beautifully-Appointed One Bedroom in the West Loop at ECHELON AT K STATION

Echelon at K Station offers beautiful luxury studio,one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments in Chicago's West Loop. Apartments feature superb granite kitchens with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. In-home washer and dryer, floor to ceiling window treatments with dramatic city and skyline views. Most utilities (gas heat, ac, sewer, trash) are included. Echelon amenities include a full size lap pool with a resort style sundeck that over looks the skyline, fitness center and locker rooms. Lounge area is a perfect place to get the night started with a flat screen tv, billiards table and surround sound I-POD docking station. Business center features a conference facility, internet connection, and printer/fax machine. Concierge is at the front desk 24 hours a day. Brand new Jewel/Osco across the street, close to the blue/green/brown lines, Metra station, and minutes from the expressway. One Bedroom Apartment price ranges from NO FEE!! Newly renovated with hardwood floors, featuring brand-new kitchen and bathroom. You'll enjoy plenty of sunlight in this 2nd floor walk-up. Enjoy the great outdoors at Prospect ark (only 3 blocks away)!! Easy access to Manhattan with the 2 & 5 lines within 100 feet of your front door. *Pricing and availability are subject to change./Photos might be of a similar unit.*



