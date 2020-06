Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

HUGE Rehabbed 3 bed/2 bath in the Heart of Wrigleyville. Just a block and a half away from CTA Redline train, Wrigley Field and everything the new Wrigleyville has to offer. All 3 bedrooms are spacious, can easily fit queen bed in each. 2 full bathrooms, hardwood floors, spacious and updated kitchen, in-unit laundry, back patio and pets are negotiable. Conveniently located 2 blocks from the Addison Red Line stop. Available now! Video tour available.