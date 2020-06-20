All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

3421 W Mclean Ave

3421 West Mclean Avenue · (773) 313-5099
Location

3421 West Mclean Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 Bed/1 Bath in Logan Square! IN UNIT LAUNDRY! - Property Id: 285629

Gut rehab with brand new everything including washer and dryer in unit! High first floor with clean thoughtful design. High ceilings, bedrooms that allow for queen beds, High ceilings, HWF throughout, 1.5 blocks to the awesome 606 trails. New blinds. Gas forced air. Tenant to supply their own window a/c units. There is a yard!
Pet friendly for non-aggressive breeds under 55 lbs. Extra storage in basement.
Parking can easily be found as street is permit only.
Can be shown through video during Covid-19.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3421 W Mclean Ave have any available units?
3421 W Mclean Ave has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3421 W Mclean Ave have?
Some of 3421 W Mclean Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3421 W Mclean Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3421 W Mclean Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3421 W Mclean Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3421 W Mclean Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3421 W Mclean Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3421 W Mclean Ave does offer parking.
Does 3421 W Mclean Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3421 W Mclean Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3421 W Mclean Ave have a pool?
No, 3421 W Mclean Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3421 W Mclean Ave have accessible units?
No, 3421 W Mclean Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3421 W Mclean Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3421 W Mclean Ave has units with dishwashers.
