Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Large, very well lit 3br/1ba available to occupy 06/01/2020 in desirable Roscoe Village. Completely remodeled and tastefully decorated unit features large living room and kitchen areas, zoned heating and a/c and in-unit washer/dryer. Located on a quiet tree lined street just steps from Roscoe Street restaurants and shops. Walking distance to Brown Line. Currently being being rehabbed