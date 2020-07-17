All apartments in Chicago
3407 W Balmoral Ave 2

3407 W Balmoral Ave · (773) 321-8227
Location

3407 W Balmoral Ave, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,535

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Fully Renovated 2 BR/2 BA in North Park - Property Id: 280449

Gorgeously renovated 2 bedroom, 2 full bath in historic building. Newly renovated with beautiful finishes! Building is on a quiet block in North Park close to transportation (bus pick up in front), restaurants, grocery, coffee shops, and more.

The open concept gourmet kitchen has granite counter tops, tile back splash, and high-end stainless steel appliances including full size dishwasher. The kitchen opens to the large great room with canned lighting, hardwood floors, new windows and window treatments.

New, crisp white bathrooms with subway tiling.

HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED
No security deposit
Cats okay, no dogs

Contact Julie for Showings!
Stark Chicago Management
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280449
Property Id 280449

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5915720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

