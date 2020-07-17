3407 W Balmoral Ave 2

Amenities
Fully Renovated 2 BR/2 BA in North Park - Property Id: 280449
Gorgeously renovated 2 bedroom, 2 full bath in historic building. Newly renovated with beautiful finishes! Building is on a quiet block in North Park close to transportation (bus pick up in front), restaurants, grocery, coffee shops, and more.
The open concept gourmet kitchen has granite counter tops, tile back splash, and high-end stainless steel appliances including full size dishwasher. The kitchen opens to the large great room with canned lighting, hardwood floors, new windows and window treatments.
New, crisp white bathrooms with subway tiling.
HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED
No security deposit
Cats okay, no dogs
Contact Julie for Showings!
Stark Chicago Management
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280449
Property Id 280449
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5915720)