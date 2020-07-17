3407 W Balmoral Ave 2

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed

Fully Renovated 2 BR/2 BA in North Park - Property Id: 280449



Gorgeously renovated 2 bedroom, 2 full bath in historic building. Newly renovated with beautiful finishes! Building is on a quiet block in North Park close to transportation (bus pick up in front), restaurants, grocery, coffee shops, and more.



The open concept gourmet kitchen has granite counter tops, tile back splash, and high-end stainless steel appliances including full size dishwasher. The kitchen opens to the large great room with canned lighting, hardwood floors, new windows and window treatments.



New, crisp white bathrooms with subway tiling.



HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED

No security deposit

Cats okay, no dogs



Contact Julie for Showings!

Stark Chicago Management

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280449

Property Id 280449



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5915720)