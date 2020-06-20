All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

3402-3453 N ELAINE PL, #3444-3R

3402 N Elaine Pl · (773) 297-3974
Location

3402 N Elaine Pl, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2450 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2bed / 2bath w/ hardwood & central air! - Property Id: 289942

***2.21.17 Vickie Jader Non-Exclusive ***2.21.17 All Leases need to expire 5/31 or 6/30 of 2018 These spacious vintage one, two and three bedroom residences, situated on a quiet tree lined street in the heart of Lakeview, have a variety charming characteristics including hardwood floors, exposed brick, bay windows, woodburning fireplaces, modern bathrooms, decks of various sizes, central air or sleeve in wall units, radiator or gas forced air heating. The buildings have new landscaping, newer windows and new roofs and in building laundry or laundry across the street. Enjoy these lovely views and experience the charm of Elaine Place today. Call for an appointment today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289942
Property Id 289942

(RLNE5816520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

