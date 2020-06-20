3402-3453 N ELAINE PL, #3444-3R

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2bed / 2bath w/ hardwood & central air! - Property Id: 289942



***2.21.17 Vickie Jader Non-Exclusive ***2.21.17 All Leases need to expire 5/31 or 6/30 of 2018 These spacious vintage one, two and three bedroom residences, situated on a quiet tree lined street in the heart of Lakeview, have a variety charming characteristics including hardwood floors, exposed brick, bay windows, woodburning fireplaces, modern bathrooms, decks of various sizes, central air or sleeve in wall units, radiator or gas forced air heating. The buildings have new landscaping, newer windows and new roofs and in building laundry or laundry across the street. Enjoy these lovely views and experience the charm of Elaine Place today. Call for an appointment today!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289942

Property Id 289942



(RLNE5816520)