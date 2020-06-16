All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:48 AM

340 West DIVERSEY Parkway

340 W Diversey Pkwy · (800) 795-1010
Location

340 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 520 · Avail. now

$2,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1403 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
valet service
This spacious 3 bed/2 bath corner unit has a huge living/dining room, newer carpet, and small storage adjacent to the unit. Large galley kitchen features new fridge & range, separate freezer and a dishwasher. All 3 bedrooms have great closet space and floor to ceiling glass. The corner master bedroom features an en suite full bath and walk in closet. 2nd & 3rd beds can accommodate queen sized beds plus full bedroom sets. Rent includes TiVo Quad System with HBO, Showtime, 155 mbps internet & all in one router, access to all amenities, and 24 hour doorperson. Heated, valet parking available immediately for $225/month. Building features BBQ area, green garden, outdoor pool, smart package locker system, commissary, and huge playground. Steps to Diversey Harbor, Lakefront, Mariano's, Trader Joe's and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 West DIVERSEY Parkway have any available units?
340 West DIVERSEY Parkway has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 West DIVERSEY Parkway have?
Some of 340 West DIVERSEY Parkway's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 West DIVERSEY Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
340 West DIVERSEY Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 West DIVERSEY Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 340 West DIVERSEY Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 340 West DIVERSEY Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 340 West DIVERSEY Parkway does offer parking.
Does 340 West DIVERSEY Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 West DIVERSEY Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 West DIVERSEY Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 340 West DIVERSEY Parkway has a pool.
Does 340 West DIVERSEY Parkway have accessible units?
No, 340 West DIVERSEY Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 340 West DIVERSEY Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 West DIVERSEY Parkway has units with dishwashers.
