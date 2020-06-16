340 West DIVERSEY Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access valet service

This spacious 3 bed/2 bath corner unit has a huge living/dining room, newer carpet, and small storage adjacent to the unit. Large galley kitchen features new fridge & range, separate freezer and a dishwasher. All 3 bedrooms have great closet space and floor to ceiling glass. The corner master bedroom features an en suite full bath and walk in closet. 2nd & 3rd beds can accommodate queen sized beds plus full bedroom sets. Rent includes TiVo Quad System with HBO, Showtime, 155 mbps internet & all in one router, access to all amenities, and 24 hour doorperson. Heated, valet parking available immediately for $225/month. Building features BBQ area, green garden, outdoor pool, smart package locker system, commissary, and huge playground. Steps to Diversey Harbor, Lakefront, Mariano's, Trader Joe's and more.