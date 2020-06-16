All apartments in Chicago
340 W Superior St 1201
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

340 W Superior St 1201

340 W Superior St · (816) 213-3761
Location

340 W Superior St, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1201 · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
Amazing east & north facing city views - Property Id: 176236

This beautiful 2 bed 2 bath corner unit in great River North location is available 12/1. Gorgeous white kitchen with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher; open concept floor plan - living/dining/kitchen combo with absolutely breathtaking city views! Hardwood floors throughout, remote-controlled blinds, lovely master suite with double vanity, closets with built-ins, and wrap around balcony. Washer/dryer in unit, heated garage parking INCLUDED, and central heat/AC. Dogs ok with fee (no aggressive breeds). Storage, cable and internet included in rent! 24hr Doorman, Fitness Centre, Small Rooftop area, bike storage (additional fee), internal access to the Galleria Market
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/176236
Property Id 176236

(RLNE5789525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 W Superior St 1201 have any available units?
340 W Superior St 1201 has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 W Superior St 1201 have?
Some of 340 W Superior St 1201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 W Superior St 1201 currently offering any rent specials?
340 W Superior St 1201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 W Superior St 1201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 340 W Superior St 1201 is pet friendly.
Does 340 W Superior St 1201 offer parking?
Yes, 340 W Superior St 1201 does offer parking.
Does 340 W Superior St 1201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 340 W Superior St 1201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 W Superior St 1201 have a pool?
No, 340 W Superior St 1201 does not have a pool.
Does 340 W Superior St 1201 have accessible units?
No, 340 W Superior St 1201 does not have accessible units.
Does 340 W Superior St 1201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 W Superior St 1201 has units with dishwashers.
