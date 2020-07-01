2613 West Berwyn Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625 Lincoln Square
Price and availability
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2613-2 · Avail. Aug 1
$1,275
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1185 sqft
Unit 2619-1 · Avail. Aug 1
$1,295
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1185 sqft
Unit 2615-3A · Avail. Sep 1
$1,395
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1015 sqft
Amenities
on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
parking
- Great Budlong Woods / Ravenswood location - hardwood floors throughout - FREE HEAT - laundry room - quiet tree lined street w/ easy street parking - short walk to Tony's Fresh Market - 2 blocks to Lincoln bus - professional management company with over 50 years experience - 24 hour emergency call center - no security deposit
Berwyn & Lincoln
Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 9-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50, only for cosigner
Deposit: None!
Move-in Fees: $350 per person
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 pet registration fee
limit: 3
rent: $25 Pet rent per pet
Parking Details: Street parking.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt. have any available units?
2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt. has 5 units available starting at $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt. have?
Some of 2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt. currently offering any rent specials?
2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt. is pet friendly.
Does 2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt. offer parking?
Yes, 2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt. offers parking.
Does 2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt. have a pool?
No, 2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt. does not have a pool.
Does 2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt. have accessible units?
No, 2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt. does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt. has units with dishwashers.