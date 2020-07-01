All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt.

Open Now until 6pm
2613 West Berwyn Avenue · (773) 661-4780
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2613 West Berwyn Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2613-2 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1185 sqft

Unit 2619-1 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1185 sqft

Unit 2615-3A · Avail. Sep 1

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1015 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt..

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
parking
- Great Budlong Woods / Ravenswood location
- hardwood floors throughout
- FREE HEAT
- laundry room
- quiet tree lined street w/ easy street parking
- short walk to Tony's Fresh Market
- 2 blocks to Lincoln bus
- professional management company with over 50 years experience
- 24 hour emergency call center
- no security deposit

Berwyn & Lincoln

Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50, only for cosigner
Deposit: None!
Move-in Fees: $350 per person
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 pet registration fee
limit: 3
rent: $25 Pet rent per pet
Parking Details: Street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt. have any available units?
2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt. has 5 units available starting at $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt. have?
Some of 2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt. currently offering any rent specials?
2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt. is pet friendly.
Does 2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt. offer parking?
Yes, 2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt. offers parking.
Does 2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt. have a pool?
No, 2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt. does not have a pool.
Does 2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt. have accessible units?
No, 2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt. does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt. has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wicker Park Connection
1640 West Division Street
Chicago, IL 60622
6829 S King Dr
6829 S King Dr
Chicago, IL 60637
6822 N Wayne
6822 North Wayne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60626
1215 W Diversey
1215 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
5300 S Drexel
5300 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Carriage House Lofts
1545 S State St
Chicago, IL 60605
Del Prado
5307 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
Windermere House
1642 E 56th St
Chicago, IL 60637

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity