Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

3345 N Clark St 3

3345 North Clark Street · (773) 962-7049
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3345 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. Jul 1

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
some paid utils
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 Massive 5 Bedroom Apartment, Steps To Wrigley!! - Property Id: 272422

You are going to be impressed with the size of this apartment!! So much living room space! Big, open kitchen, hardwood floors. One and a half bathrooms. The bedrooms can fit queen sized beds. There is a large sun-room for your enjoyment. Laundry in the unit. This place is furnished. Can be negotiated to be unfurnished. No pet allowed, sorry. Good, clean credit is required from tenants. Equal Housing Opportunity
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272422
Property Id 272422

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5850752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3345 N Clark St 3 have any available units?
3345 N Clark St 3 has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3345 N Clark St 3 have?
Some of 3345 N Clark St 3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3345 N Clark St 3 currently offering any rent specials?
3345 N Clark St 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3345 N Clark St 3 pet-friendly?
No, 3345 N Clark St 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3345 N Clark St 3 offer parking?
No, 3345 N Clark St 3 does not offer parking.
Does 3345 N Clark St 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3345 N Clark St 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3345 N Clark St 3 have a pool?
No, 3345 N Clark St 3 does not have a pool.
Does 3345 N Clark St 3 have accessible units?
No, 3345 N Clark St 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3345 N Clark St 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3345 N Clark St 3 has units with dishwashers.
