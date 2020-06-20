3345 N Clark St 3

Amenities

Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 Massive 5 Bedroom Apartment, Steps To Wrigley!! - Property Id: 272422



You are going to be impressed with the size of this apartment!! So much living room space! Big, open kitchen, hardwood floors. One and a half bathrooms. The bedrooms can fit queen sized beds. There is a large sun-room for your enjoyment. Laundry in the unit. This place is furnished. Can be negotiated to be unfurnished. No pet allowed, sorry. Good, clean credit is required from tenants. Equal Housing Opportunity

No Pets Allowed



