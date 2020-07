Amenities

Bungalow for rent in awesome Avondale! This 3 bed / 2 bathroom house (plus extra bedroom / living space in lower level) with laundry will be freshly cleaned, painted and ready to go in early August. Extremely well maintained house with a classic floorplan in a great location - close to shopping, dining, breweries, Blue line and expressway. Easy street parking.