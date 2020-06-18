3339 W Irving park rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious light-filled 4-story townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Floor to ceiling windows fill the space with gorgeous natural light. Kitchen and living space features an open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. Hardwood floors run throughout the main level into the kitchen w/ center island, ss/appliances and granite countertops. Third floor features a full bath, two bedrooms, ample closet space and laundry. Penthouse master-suite expands the entire top floor level with outdoor access to balcony. cathedral ceilings, large custom walk-in closet, and master bath. Additional highlights include attached over-sized garage, plus additional 2nd parking space in front of garage. Large fenced in private patio/yard. Close to 90/94 and many other public transportation options. Available Nov 1st. Dog friendly w/ fee.