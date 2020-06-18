All apartments in Chicago
3339 W Irving park rd
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

3339 W Irving park rd

3339 West Irving Park Road · (847) 830-0175
Location

3339 West Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL 60618
Irving Park

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious light-filled 4-story townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Floor to ceiling windows fill the space with gorgeous natural light. Kitchen and living space features an open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. Hardwood floors run throughout the main level into the kitchen w/ center island, ss/appliances and granite countertops. Third floor features a full bath, two bedrooms, ample closet space and laundry. Penthouse master-suite expands the entire top floor level with outdoor access to balcony. cathedral ceilings, large custom walk-in closet, and master bath. Additional highlights include attached over-sized garage, plus additional 2nd parking space in front of garage. Large fenced in private patio/yard. Close to 90/94 and many other public transportation options. Available Nov 1st. Dog friendly w/ fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3339 W Irving park rd have any available units?
3339 W Irving park rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3339 W Irving park rd have?
Some of 3339 W Irving park rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3339 W Irving park rd currently offering any rent specials?
3339 W Irving park rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3339 W Irving park rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3339 W Irving park rd is pet friendly.
Does 3339 W Irving park rd offer parking?
Yes, 3339 W Irving park rd does offer parking.
Does 3339 W Irving park rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3339 W Irving park rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3339 W Irving park rd have a pool?
No, 3339 W Irving park rd does not have a pool.
Does 3339 W Irving park rd have accessible units?
No, 3339 W Irving park rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3339 W Irving park rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3339 W Irving park rd does not have units with dishwashers.
