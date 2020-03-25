All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

3339 S Claremont Ave # Sfh

3339 South Claremont Avenue · (773) 414-4659
Location

3339 South Claremont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60608
McKinley Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 beds, 5 baths, $8300 · Avail. Jul 1

$8,300

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 4100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 STUNNING, NEW, HUGE PRIME ROSCOE VILLAGE! - Property Id: 287025

Prime Roscoe Village Single Family Home. This GINORMOUS 6 Bedroom, 3 Full and 2 Half bath home has a stunning floor plan. Built by a developer who has impeccable attention to detail. Gourmet kitchen features custom cabinetry, large pantry, built in breakfast nook, and top of the line finishes throughout. Lower level features a full wet bar, stunning wainscoting, and radiant heated floors. Back terrace features an outdoor fireplace & stunning garage rooftop deck. 2 Car Garage. Great location just steps from the many boutiques, parks, restaurants & shopping that Roscoe Village has to offer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287025
Property Id 287025

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5804808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3339 S Claremont Ave # Sfh have any available units?
3339 S Claremont Ave # Sfh has a unit available for $8,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3339 S Claremont Ave # Sfh have?
Some of 3339 S Claremont Ave # Sfh's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3339 S Claremont Ave # Sfh currently offering any rent specials?
3339 S Claremont Ave # Sfh isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3339 S Claremont Ave # Sfh pet-friendly?
No, 3339 S Claremont Ave # Sfh is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3339 S Claremont Ave # Sfh offer parking?
Yes, 3339 S Claremont Ave # Sfh does offer parking.
Does 3339 S Claremont Ave # Sfh have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3339 S Claremont Ave # Sfh does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3339 S Claremont Ave # Sfh have a pool?
No, 3339 S Claremont Ave # Sfh does not have a pool.
Does 3339 S Claremont Ave # Sfh have accessible units?
No, 3339 S Claremont Ave # Sfh does not have accessible units.
Does 3339 S Claremont Ave # Sfh have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3339 S Claremont Ave # Sfh has units with dishwashers.
