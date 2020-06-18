3336 North Sheffield Avenue

Amenities

Top floor of desirable Wrigleyville 3 Flat

Top floor of desirable Wrigleyville 3 Flat. Be just on the edge of all the action Wrigleyville has to offer in this cozy apartment. This apartment has a large dining room and living room as well as two bedrooms and a full bath. Unit also has in unit washer/dryer, dishwasher, and hardwood floors. Unit features plenty of closet space and additional storage, and there is a huge back shared patio!. This building has a lot of character in a great location. Close to Belmont El and shops/restaurants. Gas included in rent. Tenant pays electricity. Shared tandem parking spot. 1 parking spot for the unit.



