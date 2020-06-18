All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:13 PM

3336 North Sheffield Avenue

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3336 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

Top floor of desirable Wrigleyville 3 Flat
Top floor of desirable Wrigleyville 3 Flat. Be just on the edge of all the action Wrigleyville has to offer in this cozy apartment. This apartment has a large dining room and living room as well as two bedrooms and a full bath. Unit also has in unit washer/dryer, dishwasher, and hardwood floors. Unit features plenty of closet space and additional storage, and there is a huge back shared patio!. This building has a lot of character in a great location. Close to Belmont El and shops/restaurants. Gas included in rent. Tenant pays electricity. Shared tandem parking spot. 1 parking spot for the unit.

Outdoor Space, Dining Room, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3336 North Sheffield Avenue have any available units?
3336 North Sheffield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3336 North Sheffield Avenue have?
Some of 3336 North Sheffield Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3336 North Sheffield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3336 North Sheffield Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3336 North Sheffield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3336 North Sheffield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3336 North Sheffield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3336 North Sheffield Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3336 North Sheffield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3336 North Sheffield Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3336 North Sheffield Avenue have a pool?
No, 3336 North Sheffield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3336 North Sheffield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3336 North Sheffield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3336 North Sheffield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3336 North Sheffield Avenue has units with dishwashers.
