3334 North Southport Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly elevator bbq/grill dogs allowed

Charming Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Apartment in Lakeview!

Available May 1!! 1 year old construction in the heart of the Southport Corridor!!! 2 bed/2 bath with chef's kitchens with quartz countertops, SS appliances, center island, stackable laundry in unit, balcony, master bath with quartz, hardwood floors thru-out, central air/GFA, elevator, shared roof deck with grills. Sorry no dogs, cats ok. $35 per month CAM fee. 1 block to brown line. No security deposit

