Chicago, IL
3334 North Southport Avenue
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:10 PM

3334 North Southport Avenue

3334 North Southport Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1253087
Location

3334 North Southport Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
Charming Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Apartment in Lakeview!
Available May 1!! 1 year old construction in the heart of the Southport Corridor!!! 2 bed/2 bath with chef's kitchens with quartz countertops, SS appliances, center island, stackable laundry in unit, balcony, master bath with quartz, hardwood floors thru-out, central air/GFA, elevator, shared roof deck with grills. Sorry no dogs, cats ok. $35 per month CAM fee. 1 block to brown line. No security deposit
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3334 North Southport Avenue have any available units?
3334 North Southport Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3334 North Southport Avenue have?
Some of 3334 North Southport Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3334 North Southport Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3334 North Southport Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3334 North Southport Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3334 North Southport Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3334 North Southport Avenue offer parking?
No, 3334 North Southport Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3334 North Southport Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3334 North Southport Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3334 North Southport Avenue have a pool?
No, 3334 North Southport Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3334 North Southport Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3334 North Southport Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3334 North Southport Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3334 North Southport Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
