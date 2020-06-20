3316 S Hamilton Ave

Amenities
REHABBED UNITS IN McKINLEY PARK- HEAT INCLUDED! - Property Id: 282737
Newly rehabbed 1 & 2 br units near Guaranteed Rate Field. This neighborhood has so much to offer from parks, transportation, grocery & retail, near water taxi's on the Chicago River, orange line, Target, I55. Plenty of street parking. HEAT INCLUDED! Large closets, newer appliances and bathroom furnishings.
Laundry to be installed in building in coming months.
$35 credit & background check / adult; no previous evictions.
$1100/mo for 1br; One- Time non refundable move in fee $500
$1250/mo for 2br; One time non refundable move in fee $625
Contact Dana- 773-503-0472
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282737
No Dogs Allowed
