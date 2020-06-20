All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3316 S Hamilton Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3316 S Hamilton Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

3316 S Hamilton Ave

3316 South Hamilton Avenue · (708) 228-1877
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3316 South Hamilton Avenue, Chicago, IL 60608
McKinley Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1100 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
REHABBED UNITS IN McKINLEY PARK- HEAT INCLUDED! - Property Id: 282737

Newly rehabbed 1 & 2 br units near Guaranteed Rate Field. This neighborhood has so much to offer from parks, transportation, grocery & retail, near water taxi's on the Chicago River, orange line, Target, I55. Plenty of street parking. HEAT INCLUDED! Large closets, newer appliances and bathroom furnishings.

Laundry to be installed in building in coming months.

$35 credit & background check / adult; no previous evictions.

$1100/mo for 1br; One- Time non refundable move in fee $500
$1250/mo for 2br; One time non refundable move in fee $625

Contact Dana- 773-503-0472
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282737
Property Id 282737

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5791705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3316 S Hamilton Ave have any available units?
3316 S Hamilton Ave has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3316 S Hamilton Ave have?
Some of 3316 S Hamilton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3316 S Hamilton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3316 S Hamilton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3316 S Hamilton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3316 S Hamilton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3316 S Hamilton Ave offer parking?
No, 3316 S Hamilton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3316 S Hamilton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3316 S Hamilton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3316 S Hamilton Ave have a pool?
No, 3316 S Hamilton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3316 S Hamilton Ave have accessible units?
No, 3316 S Hamilton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3316 S Hamilton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3316 S Hamilton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3316 S Hamilton Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

871 W. Lill Apt.
871 West Lill Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Ashland Manor
4874 North Ashland Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
2000 N Milwaukee Apartments
2000 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
2340 N Commonwealth Ave
2340 N Commonwealth Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
1246 W Pratt
1246 W Pratt Blvd
Chicago, IL 60626
3925 North Keeler Ave. Apt.
3925 North Keeler Avenue
Chicago, IL 60641
1819 W Belmont
1819 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
1111 N. Dearborn
1111 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity