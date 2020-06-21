3311 North Southport - 1

Amenities

Spacious 2 bed in the heart of Lakeview's hot Southport Corridor. This unit features an open floorplan, queen sized bedrooms with great closet space and hardwood floors throughout. Large combination living and dining room, gorgeous updated kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and equipped with a security system. One block to the Southport Brown Line stop and is just minutes from shopping, nightlife, grocery/convenience stores and everything the Southport Corridor is known for. Garage parking available. Pets welcome, additional fee.

3 Unit Walk-Up Apartment Building