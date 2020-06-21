All apartments in Chicago
3311 North Southport - 1
3311 North Southport - 1

3311 North Southport Avenue · (773) 909-3749
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3311 North Southport Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 2 bed in the heart of Lakeview's hot Southport Corridor. This unit features an open floorplan, queen sized bedrooms with great closet space and hardwood floors throughout. Large combination living and dining room, gorgeous updated kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and equipped with a security system. One block to the Southport Brown Line stop and is just minutes from shopping, nightlife, grocery/convenience stores and everything the Southport Corridor is known for. Garage parking available. Pets welcome, additional fee.
3 Unit Walk-Up Apartment Building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3311 North Southport - 1 have any available units?
3311 North Southport - 1 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3311 North Southport - 1 have?
Some of 3311 North Southport - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3311 North Southport - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3311 North Southport - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3311 North Southport - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3311 North Southport - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3311 North Southport - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3311 North Southport - 1 does offer parking.
Does 3311 North Southport - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3311 North Southport - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3311 North Southport - 1 have a pool?
No, 3311 North Southport - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3311 North Southport - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3311 North Southport - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3311 North Southport - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3311 North Southport - 1 has units with dishwashers.
