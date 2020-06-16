3307 West Le Moyne Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking internet access

Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in Humboldt Park. This sunny high first floor unit features an over-sized open living and dining area, private entry with mud room/foyer, high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters and a huge breakfast bar, large dining area, in-unit washer/dryer, ample storage throughout, private rear deck, gated entry and secured parking included. Tenant pays gas, electric, cable/internet. One (1) Dog allowed with owners approval and additional pet fee (sorry no cats). No smoking. Short walking distance to Humboldt Park and the 606 Trail, near public transit, restaurants & shops. Available early June. For Virtual Tour, click on button above exterior photo!