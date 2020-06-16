All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3307 West Le Moyne Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3307 West Le Moyne Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:42 PM

3307 West Le Moyne Street

3307 West Le Moyne Street · (312) 867-2485
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Humboldt Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3307 West Le Moyne Street, Chicago, IL 60651
Humboldt Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in Humboldt Park. This sunny high first floor unit features an over-sized open living and dining area, private entry with mud room/foyer, high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters and a huge breakfast bar, large dining area, in-unit washer/dryer, ample storage throughout, private rear deck, gated entry and secured parking included. Tenant pays gas, electric, cable/internet. One (1) Dog allowed with owners approval and additional pet fee (sorry no cats). No smoking. Short walking distance to Humboldt Park and the 606 Trail, near public transit, restaurants & shops. Available early June. For Virtual Tour, click on button above exterior photo!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3307 West Le Moyne Street have any available units?
3307 West Le Moyne Street has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3307 West Le Moyne Street have?
Some of 3307 West Le Moyne Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3307 West Le Moyne Street currently offering any rent specials?
3307 West Le Moyne Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3307 West Le Moyne Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3307 West Le Moyne Street is pet friendly.
Does 3307 West Le Moyne Street offer parking?
Yes, 3307 West Le Moyne Street does offer parking.
Does 3307 West Le Moyne Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3307 West Le Moyne Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3307 West Le Moyne Street have a pool?
No, 3307 West Le Moyne Street does not have a pool.
Does 3307 West Le Moyne Street have accessible units?
No, 3307 West Le Moyne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3307 West Le Moyne Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3307 West Le Moyne Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3307 West Le Moyne Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Drexel Grand
5220 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
8100 S Essex Ave.
8100-8114 South Essex Avenue
Chicago, IL 60617
1900 W Pratt
1900 W Pratt Blvd
Chicago, IL 60626
536 W Addison
536 W Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
1405 West Belden Ave.
1405 W Belden Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
2828 N Pine Grove
2828 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
5056 North Winchester Apt.
5056 North Winchester Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
851 West Cornelia Ave. Apt.
851 West Cornelia Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity