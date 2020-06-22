3307 North Southport - 1R

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Spacious 1 bed walkup in the heart of Lakeview's hot Southport Corridor. This unit features an open floorplan, queen sized bedroom with great closet space and hardwood floors throughout. Large combination living and dining room, gorgeous updated kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry. One block to the Southport Brown Line stop and is just minutes from shopping, nightlife, grocery/convenience stores and everything the Southport Corridor is known for. Parking available. Pets welcome, additional fee.

5 Unit Walk-Up Aparment Building