3307 North Southport - 1R

Amenities
Spacious 1 bed walkup in the heart of Lakeview's hot Southport Corridor. This unit features an open floorplan, queen sized bedroom with great closet space and hardwood floors throughout. Large combination living and dining room, gorgeous updated kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry. One block to the Southport Brown Line stop and is just minutes from shopping, nightlife, grocery/convenience stores and everything the Southport Corridor is known for. Parking available. Pets welcome, additional fee.
5 Unit Walk-Up Aparment Building