Chicago, IL
330 North Jefferson Street
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:36 AM

330 North Jefferson Street

330 South Jefferson Street · (773) 412-7648
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

330 South Jefferson Street, Chicago, IL 60661
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1405 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1270 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
cable included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Sun-filled, corner 2bed/2bath upgraded unit in the heart of Fulton Market. Views of sunset & loop skyline. Expansive floor plan. Large Living room with dining area. Kitchen with granite & stainless steel appliances. Lux master suite with double vanity bathroom and a huge, organized walk-in closet. Bathrooms with granite counters. In-unit washer/dryer. Excellent building with 24-hour door person, fitness room, dry cleaners, indoor heated garage. Across Jewel, bank, Starbucks, salons, park. Walk to el, metra, Randolph restaurant district, Fulton market district, Chicago river, River North, and more. Heat, internet and basic cable included. Extra storage available.Prime parking spot additional $200 per mo. with the unit. Available July 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 North Jefferson Street have any available units?
330 North Jefferson Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 North Jefferson Street have?
Some of 330 North Jefferson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 North Jefferson Street currently offering any rent specials?
330 North Jefferson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 North Jefferson Street pet-friendly?
No, 330 North Jefferson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 330 North Jefferson Street offer parking?
Yes, 330 North Jefferson Street does offer parking.
Does 330 North Jefferson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 North Jefferson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 North Jefferson Street have a pool?
No, 330 North Jefferson Street does not have a pool.
Does 330 North Jefferson Street have accessible units?
No, 330 North Jefferson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 330 North Jefferson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 North Jefferson Street has units with dishwashers.
