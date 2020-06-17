330 North Jefferson Street

Amenities

Sun-filled, corner 2bed/2bath upgraded unit in the heart of Fulton Market. Views of sunset & loop skyline. Expansive floor plan. Large Living room with dining area. Kitchen with granite & stainless steel appliances. Lux master suite with double vanity bathroom and a huge, organized walk-in closet. Bathrooms with granite counters. In-unit washer/dryer. Excellent building with 24-hour door person, fitness room, dry cleaners, indoor heated garage. Across Jewel, bank, Starbucks, salons, park. Walk to el, metra, Randolph restaurant district, Fulton market district, Chicago river, River North, and more. Heat, internet and basic cable included. Extra storage available.Prime parking spot additional $200 per mo. with the unit. Available July 1.