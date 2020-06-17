All apartments in Chicago
330 North Desplaines
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:27 AM

330 North Desplaines

330 N Desplaines St · (312) 348-5798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

330 N Desplaines St, Chicago, IL 60661
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,286

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 897 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
coffee bar
dog park
doorman
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
Being one of the city's trendiest and fast-growing neighborhoods, West Loop/Fulton River is the ideal location for all foodies looking for a hip place to have their next meal. With more restaurants than there are bars, you'll never have to worry about going hungry especially with Restaurant Row being around the corner. The United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks, is within a close distance of this neighborhood - however, it holds more than just sporting events as some of the city's biggest music events are held inside. Maybe that's why Google and McDonald's are trying to rush their way into this neighborhood as well. Features: -Balconies in All Options -Quartz Counter Tops -Floor to ceiling windows -Laundry In-Building -Updated Modern Bath -Updated Modern Kitchen with Custom Backsplashes -Walk-in closets -Stainless Steel Appliances -Central Heat and Air Building Amenities -Parking For Rent -Roof Deck with Incredible Views -Bike Racks -Huge Dog Run/Park -Business Center -On-site Party Room -24-hour Doorman -24/7 Fitness Center -Outdoor Tanning and Grilling Deck -Free Coffee/Tea Daily Contact for up to date availability.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 North Desplaines have any available units?
330 North Desplaines has a unit available for $2,286 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 North Desplaines have?
Some of 330 North Desplaines's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 North Desplaines currently offering any rent specials?
330 North Desplaines isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 North Desplaines pet-friendly?
No, 330 North Desplaines is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 330 North Desplaines offer parking?
Yes, 330 North Desplaines does offer parking.
Does 330 North Desplaines have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 North Desplaines does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 North Desplaines have a pool?
No, 330 North Desplaines does not have a pool.
Does 330 North Desplaines have accessible units?
No, 330 North Desplaines does not have accessible units.
Does 330 North Desplaines have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 North Desplaines does not have units with dishwashers.
