All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 33 West Ontario Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
33 West Ontario Street
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

33 West Ontario Street

33 West Ontario Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1346012
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

33 West Ontario Street, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
RIVER NORTH 2BED/2BA WITH AMAZING VIEWS, INTERNET & CABLE INCLD
Beautiful 28th floor condo provides open spacious floor plan along with 2 large bedrooms! Both bedrooms can fit queen beds plus furniture! Updated kitchen with breakfast bar opens up to bright and spacious living room! Endless sunshine with walls of windows! Rental price includes heating, internet and basic cable. Incredible location. 1 block to Grand Red line & Jewel. Easy walking distance to Michigan Ave shopping, restaurants, nightlife and more!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 West Ontario Street have any available units?
33 West Ontario Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 33 West Ontario Street currently offering any rent specials?
33 West Ontario Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 West Ontario Street pet-friendly?
No, 33 West Ontario Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 33 West Ontario Street offer parking?
No, 33 West Ontario Street does not offer parking.
Does 33 West Ontario Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 West Ontario Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 West Ontario Street have a pool?
No, 33 West Ontario Street does not have a pool.
Does 33 West Ontario Street have accessible units?
No, 33 West Ontario Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33 West Ontario Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 West Ontario Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 West Ontario Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 West Ontario Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 33 West Ontario Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Xavier
625 W Division St
Chicago, IL 60610
1135 W. Pratt
1135 W Pratt Blvd
Chicago, IL 60626
2046 North Orleans
2046 N Orleans St
Chicago, IL 60614
3112-14 N Racine
3112 North Racine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Optima Signature
220 E Illinois St
Chicago, IL 60611
632-42 W Addison St
632 W Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
Hubbard221
221 W Hubbard St
Chicago, IL 60654
5158 North Leavitt Apt.
5158 North Leavitt Street
Chicago, IL 60625

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity