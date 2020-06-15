33 West Ontario Street

Amenities

RIVER NORTH 2BED/2BA WITH AMAZING VIEWS, INTERNET & CABLE INCLD

Beautiful 28th floor condo provides open spacious floor plan along with 2 large bedrooms! Both bedrooms can fit queen beds plus furniture! Updated kitchen with breakfast bar opens up to bright and spacious living room! Endless sunshine with walls of windows! Rental price includes heating, internet and basic cable. Incredible location. 1 block to Grand Red line & Jewel. Easy walking distance to Michigan Ave shopping, restaurants, nightlife and more!

