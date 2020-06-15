All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 33 East Cedar Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
33 East Cedar Street
Last updated May 6 2020 at 6:11 PM

33 East Cedar Street

33 East Cedar Street · (312) 471-6444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

33 East Cedar Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 18B · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
lobby
Beautiful, recently remodeled 1 Bed /1 Bath south-facing unit in the heart of one of Chicago's most prestigious neighborhoods - the Gold Coast within walking distance to excellent restaurants, bars, luxury hotels and easy access to Lake Michigan and public transportation. Unit comes complete with new floors, new kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, new bathroom remodel and fresh paint all completed in 2016. Enter this boutique building on a tree-lined street through the lobby with friendly 24-hour doorman to greet you. Exercise room, outdoor rooftop sundeck with city views, elevator and coin laundry in the building. Extra storage included with unit. Parking available for rent in the building at $300/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 East Cedar Street have any available units?
33 East Cedar Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 East Cedar Street have?
Some of 33 East Cedar Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 East Cedar Street currently offering any rent specials?
33 East Cedar Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 East Cedar Street pet-friendly?
No, 33 East Cedar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 33 East Cedar Street offer parking?
Yes, 33 East Cedar Street does offer parking.
Does 33 East Cedar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 East Cedar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 East Cedar Street have a pool?
No, 33 East Cedar Street does not have a pool.
Does 33 East Cedar Street have accessible units?
No, 33 East Cedar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33 East Cedar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 East Cedar Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 33 East Cedar Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

544 W. Melrose
544 W Melrose St
Chicago, IL 60657
Reside on Morse
1340 W Morse Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
2235 E 71st St
2235 E 71st St
Chicago, IL 60649
Pangea 7915 South Hermitage Apartments
7915 S Hermitage Ave
Chicago, IL 60620
2334 N Greenview
2334 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
1108 E 82nd
1108 E 82nd St
Chicago, IL 60619
2315 N Southport Ave
2315 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Burnham Pointe
730 S Clark St
Chicago, IL 60605

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity