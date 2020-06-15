33 East Cedar Street

Amenities

Beautiful, recently remodeled 1 Bed /1 Bath south-facing unit in the heart of one of Chicago's most prestigious neighborhoods - the Gold Coast within walking distance to excellent restaurants, bars, luxury hotels and easy access to Lake Michigan and public transportation. Unit comes complete with new floors, new kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, new bathroom remodel and fresh paint all completed in 2016. Enter this boutique building on a tree-lined street through the lobby with friendly 24-hour doorman to greet you. Exercise room, outdoor rooftop sundeck with city views, elevator and coin laundry in the building. Extra storage included with unit. Parking available for rent in the building at $300/month.