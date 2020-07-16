3254 N Clifton

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

Live in this beautiful courtyard building in the heart of Lakeview. Just a short walk to the Belmont Station which has the Red, Brown and Purple lines. Easy access to Lincoln Park, Lincoln Square, Gold Coast, Old Town, the Loop, Edgewater and many more. This building has off street parking available for a fee and is pet friendly!This large two bed features hardwood floors through-out, good natural light and best of all in unit laundry. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances with a dishwasher.