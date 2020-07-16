All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:25 AM

3254 N Clifton

3254 North Clifton Avenue · (708) 942-1771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3254 North Clifton Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Live in this beautiful courtyard building in the heart of Lakeview. Just a short walk to the Belmont Station which has the Red, Brown and Purple lines. Easy access to Lincoln Park, Lincoln Square, Gold Coast, Old Town, the Loop, Edgewater and many more. This building has off street parking available for a fee and is pet friendly!This large two bed features hardwood floors through-out, good natural light and best of all in unit laundry. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances with a dishwasher.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3254 N Clifton have any available units?
3254 N Clifton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3254 N Clifton have?
Some of 3254 N Clifton's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3254 N Clifton currently offering any rent specials?
3254 N Clifton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3254 N Clifton pet-friendly?
Yes, 3254 N Clifton is pet friendly.
Does 3254 N Clifton offer parking?
Yes, 3254 N Clifton offers parking.
Does 3254 N Clifton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3254 N Clifton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3254 N Clifton have a pool?
No, 3254 N Clifton does not have a pool.
Does 3254 N Clifton have accessible units?
No, 3254 N Clifton does not have accessible units.
Does 3254 N Clifton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3254 N Clifton has units with dishwashers.
