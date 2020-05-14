3249 North Hoyne Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Come stay in one of Chicago's best neighborhoods!! Walk to Great restaurants, outdoor cafes, and bars. These are high end Furnished apartments with staff services. We are located in Roscoe Village,Lincoln Park and Old Town. This is a newly rehabbed property and has new furniture. This is a two bedroom, one bath condo style apartment. Parking is available for $150 a month in the garage behind property's. Rent will vary per season, May 1 to September 1, $5500 per month; September 1 to December 31, $4500 per month; January 1 to April 30, $2995 per month, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED PLUS CABLE AND INTERNET