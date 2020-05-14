All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3249 North Hoyne Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3249 North Hoyne Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:30 PM

3249 North Hoyne Avenue

3249 North Hoyne Avenue · (847) 601-9359
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
North Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3249 North Hoyne Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Come stay in one of Chicago's best neighborhoods!! Walk to Great restaurants, outdoor cafes, and bars. These are high end Furnished apartments with staff services. We are located in Roscoe Village,Lincoln Park and Old Town. This is a newly rehabbed property and has new furniture. This is a two bedroom, one bath condo style apartment. Parking is available for $150 a month in the garage behind property's. Rent will vary per season, May 1 to September 1, $5500 per month; September 1 to December 31, $4500 per month; January 1 to April 30, $2995 per month, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED PLUS CABLE AND INTERNET

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3249 North Hoyne Avenue have any available units?
3249 North Hoyne Avenue has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3249 North Hoyne Avenue have?
Some of 3249 North Hoyne Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3249 North Hoyne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3249 North Hoyne Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3249 North Hoyne Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3249 North Hoyne Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3249 North Hoyne Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3249 North Hoyne Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3249 North Hoyne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3249 North Hoyne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3249 North Hoyne Avenue have a pool?
No, 3249 North Hoyne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3249 North Hoyne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3249 North Hoyne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3249 North Hoyne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3249 North Hoyne Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3249 North Hoyne Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1330 N Dearborn
1330 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610
North Water
340 E North Water St
Chicago, IL 60611
5487-5491 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5487 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
180 W Adams
180 West Adams Street
Chicago, IL 60603
5355-5361 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
5355 S Cottage Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Old Town Park - II
202 West Hill Street
Chicago, IL 60610
2920-26 North Burling
2920 N Burling St
Chicago, IL 60657
AMLI Lofts
850 S Clark St
Chicago, IL 60605

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity